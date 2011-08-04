版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow tumbles 4 pct, VIX rises above 30

 NEW YORK, Aug 4 The Dow fell more 4 percent on
Thursday while the CBOE Volatility Index .VIX rose above 30
in its biggest daily percentage move since May 2010 as
investors fled stocks and other risky asset classes.
 The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 475.52
points, or 4.00 percent, at 11,420.92. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was down 55.26 points, or 4.38 percent, at
1,205.08. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 124.68
points, or 4.63 percent, at 2,568.39.
 (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by James
Dalgleish)

