US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow tumbles 4 pct, VIX rises above 30

NEW YORK, Aug 4 The Dow fell more 4 percent on Thursday while the CBOE Volatility Index .VIX rose above 30 in its biggest daily percentage move since May 2010 as investors fled stocks and other risky asset classes.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 475.52 points, or 4.00 percent, at 11,420.92. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 55.26 points, or 4.38 percent, at 1,205.08. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 124.68 points, or 4.63 percent, at 2,568.39. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by James Dalgleish)
UPDATE 5-US court blocks Anthem-Cigna merger, dealing blow to consolidation
Feb 8 A federal judge on Wednesday ruled against U.S. health insurer Anthem Inc's proposed $54 billion merger with smaller rival Cigna Corp, derailing an unprecedented effort to consolidate the country's health insurance industry.
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks at 18-month highs as China rises
HONG KONG, Feb 9 Asian shares climbed to their highest in more than 18 months on Thursday, as investors grew more confident about China while the dollar slightly firmed in the wake of growing concerns over political instability in Europe.