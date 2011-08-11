US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Major indexes up 5 pct

NEW YORK Aug 11 U.S. stocks jumped on Thursday with all three major indexes rising more than 5 percent as investors cheered results from Cisco and U.S. jobless claims data.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 548.93 points, or 5.12 percent, at 11,268.87. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 64.72 points, or 5.77 percent, at 1,185.48. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 133.26 points, or 5.60 percent, at 2,514.31. (Reporting by Angela Moon, Editing by Kenneth Barry)