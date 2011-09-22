版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 23日 星期五 03:35 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Blue chips hit 1-yr low on recession fears

NEW YORK, Sept 22 U.S. stocks slid further on late Thursday trading, with the Dow industrials .DJI falling to their lowest level in more than a year as an unsettling outlook from the Federal Reserve stoked fears of a U.S. recession.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 482.17 points, or 4.33 percent, to 10,642.67. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX dropped 48.40 points, or 4.15 percent, to 1,118.36. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC fell 107.48 points, or 4.23 percent, to 2,430.71.

The Dow briefly dipped below 10,600 to its lowest level since Sept. 17, 2010. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Jan Paschal)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐