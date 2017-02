NEW YORK, Aug 1 U.S. stocks fell more than 1 percent on Monday amid weaker-than-expected manufacturing data and uncertainty about whether the debt deal in Washington will pass.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 124.42 points, or 1.02 percent, at 12,018.82. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 14.57 points, or 1.13 percent, at 1,277.71. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 28.93 points, or 1.05 percent, at 2,727.45. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Kenneth Barry)