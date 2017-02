NEW YORK, Aug 5 U.S. stocks turned positive on Friday in a volatile session that saw indexes swing sharply between between gains and losses.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 105.28 points, or 0.92 percent, to 11,488.96. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX gained 6.71 points, or 0.56 percent, to 1,206.78. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC dropped 3.30 points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,553.09. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)