US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures pare losses after durable goods

NEW YORK, Aug 24 U.S. stock index futures pared losses on Wednesday after government data showed new orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods rose more than expected in July on strong demand for aircraft and motor vehicles.

S&P 500 futures SPc1 fell 1.7 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 lost 27 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 dipped 1.25 points. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)