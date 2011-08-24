版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures pare losses after durable goods

 NEW YORK, Aug 24 U.S. stock index futures pared
losses on Wednesday after government data showed new orders for
long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods rose more than expected in
July on strong demand for aircraft and motor vehicles.
 S&P 500 futures SPc1 fell 1.7 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 lost 27
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 dipped 1.25 points.
  (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)

