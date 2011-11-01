US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St trims losses on EU headlines

BRIEF-Arrow Financial says CFO Terry Goodemote to retire from the company
* Terry R. Goodemote has indicated his intention to retire from company
NEW YORK, Nov 1 (Reuters) -U.S. stocks cut losses on Tuesday after a media report of growing opposition from Greek lawmakers to Prime Minister George Papandreou's bid for a referendum on the EU bailout plan for Greece.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 232.68 points, or 1.95 percent, to 11,722.33. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX dropped 28.70 points, or 2.29 percent, to 1,224.60. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC dropped 65.11 points, or 2.43 percent, to 2,619.30.
Feb 7 A Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc employee was arrested on Tuesday on charges that he engaged in an insider trading scheme with a former employee of a rival biopharmaceutical company.
* First Eagle Investment Management, LLC reports a 5.17 percent passive stake in Xilinx Inc as on December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2knV89w) Further company coverage: