2011年 11月 2日 星期三 02:06 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St trims losses on EU headlines

NEW YORK, Nov 1 (Reuters) -U.S. stocks cut losses on Tuesday after a media report of growing opposition from Greek lawmakers to Prime Minister George Papandreou's bid for a referendum on the EU bailout plan for Greece.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 232.68 points, or 1.95 percent, to 11,722.33. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX dropped 28.70 points, or 2.29 percent, to 1,224.60. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC dropped 65.11 points, or 2.43 percent, to 2,619.30.

(Editing by Kenneth Barry)

