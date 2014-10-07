BUZZ-Morgan Stanley bets on European cyclicals, Rio Tinto, BMW among top picks

** Morgan Stanley gets optimistic on a handful of European
cyclical stocks and cuts its view on healthcare - the best
performing regional sector this year - to an "underweight."
** Rio Tinto, BMW, BASF among
the broker's top European picks.
** Drop in euro and low relative valuations likely to
support exporters even as economic indicators within the
eurozone have taken a turn for the worse.
** "While we may have to wait a little longer for evidence,
we believe the growth outlook isn't as bad as feared," says MS.
** MS says relative P/Es at lowest levels since Nov-08,
while cyclicals just 4 pct off 2011 lows relative to defensives.
** Earnings downgrades - a strong headwind for cyclicals
this year - have improved with the weakening euro.
** Alcatel Lucent, InterContinental Hotels Group
, consumer goods group Philips, TUI Travel
, budget airline Ryanair, and mining and smelting
company Boliden round out the broker's top 9 picks.
** MS' call on Rio Tinto comes as shares surge 6 percent on
after company rejects a merger approach from rival Glencore
.
** On the healthcare sector MS says performance looks very
extended valuations appear increasingly stretched.
