版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 27日 星期一 17:15 BJT

European shares erase gains, Bund futures rise after weak Ifo

LONDON Oct 27 European shares erased their early gains while futures on benchmark German government bonds turned higher on Monday after a key index of German business sentiment hit its lowest level in almost two years.

The Munich-based Ifo think-tank's business climate index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 firms, fell to 103.2 from 104.7 the previous month, suggesting Europe's largest economy could be in for a bumpy ride in the fourth quarter.

At 0912 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of pan-European shares was flat at 1,314.84 points after trading as high as 1,324.50 points in early deals on better-than-expected results from the European banking sector's health checks.

German Bund futures erased their losses to last trade 2 ticks higher on the day at 150.37, having traded as low as 150.07 earlier. (Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐