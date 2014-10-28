Robust earnings spur European stocks higher

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 1 pct
* UBS, Novartis among heavyweight risers after results
* So far, two-third of companies meet/beat forecasts
* Sanofi share drop means over $10 bln market value wipeout
(Adds detail, quotes, updates prices)
By Alistair Smout
EDINBURGH, Oct 28 European shares rose in early
trade on Tuesday, reversing the previous session's dip as
better-than-expected results from a number of blue-chips
including pharma group Novartis and bank UBS
helped lift sentiment.
While French pharma Sanofi and UK-listed Standard
Chartered Bank slumped after reported results that
missed expectations, generally stronger corporate reports helped
the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 rise 1 percent to
1,317.99 by 1214 GMT.
UBS was the top gainer, up 5.3 percent after the bank beat
forecasts with a 32 percent rise in net profit from a year
earlier, even after a charge of 1.8 billion Swiss francs ($1.9
billion) as it discusses a settlement to an investigation into
rigged foreign exchange rates.
Swiss pharma Novartis gained 2.5 percent after reporting
better-than-expected results, while Dutch telecoms group KPN
rose 2.9 percent after posting forecast-beating results
as the pace of revenue decline at its consumer mobile and
business units slowed.
Finnish pulp and paper maker UPM-Kymmene jumped
10.6 percent after posting a bigger-than-expected rise in
quarterly core profit on the back of cost cuts, and said it was
planning more savings to boost profitability amid a weak
European economy.
About a quarter of companies listed on the STOXX Europe 600
benchmark index have reported results so far in the
earnings season, with 66 percent of them meeting or beating
profit forecasts, and 61 percent meeting or beating revenue
forecasts, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data.
MEETING EXPECTATIONS
In absolute terms, European companies have posted a 12.6
percent rise in quarterly earnings, and a 1.9 percent rise in
revenue. This compares with a rise of 6.7 percent in S&P 500
profits and 4.8 percent rise in revenue for the quarter,
Starmine data shows.
"In general this earnings season, while there's been a few
notable misses, in amongst the headlines there's been actually a
pretty decent performance. Most companies that have reported are
meeting if not beating expectations," Jasper Lawler, market
analyst at CMC Markets, said.
Bucking the trend, shares in pharma group Sanofi
sank 8.8 percent after posting weaker-than-expected quarterly
sales, blaming pricing pressures on its lucrative diabetes
business.
"This is disappointing for one of the company's most
important growth engines," Berenberg analysts wrote in a note.
The sharp drop in the stock - its biggest one-day slide in
nearly six years - represented a wipeout of nearly 10 billion
euros ($12.71 billion) in market value of France's biggest
listed company and one of Europe's largest blue-chips.
Asia-focused bank Standard Chartered tumbled 9.2
percent after it said it will cut branches and sell more
non-core assets as part of a plan to cut costs by $400 million
next year.
The Greek market was closed for a national holiday on
Tuesday.
($1 = 0.7870 Euros)
(Additional reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Tom
Heneghan)