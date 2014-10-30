French stocks lead Europe higher on positive company results

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 26
ZURICH, April 26 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.12 percent higher at 8,786 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.
LONDON Oct 30 French stocks Alcatel Lucent , Technip and Renault led a rise in European shares early on Thursday after posting upbeat corporate updates.
Auto-maker Renault upgraded its European auto market growth forecast, telecoms equipment maker Alcatel-Lucent improved its gross profit margin in the latest quarter and oil services group Technip posted higher-than-expected operating profit.
The shares rose between 5 percent and 10 percent by 0808 GMT, with France's benchmark CAC 40 index up 0.9 percent.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.7 percent to 1,328.88 point by 0809 GMT. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Lionel Laurent)
ZURICH, April 26 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.12 percent higher at 8,786 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.
* Board chairs must help oversee change, era of easy growth over
* Millicom signs agreement to sell and lease back towers to American Tower in Paraguay