European shares post biggest weekly gain of 2014 as BoJ eases

By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Oct 31 A key pan-European index posted
its biggest weekly gain so far this on Friday after the Bank of
Japan surprised global financial markets by ramping up its
massive stimulus spending.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
closed 1.8 percent higher at 1,351.96 points, taking its weekly
gain to 3 percent, the largest since December 2013.
The Bank of Japan's decision to buy more assets helped ease
concerns about the end of quantitative easing in the United
States and the European Central Bank's reluctance so far to
engage in large-scale bond buying despite sluggish inflation.
"There's euphoria in markets following the BoJ news. It will
help offset the end of the Fed's QE, and also shows how
determined central banks are in their fight against deflation,"
Saxo Bank trader Pierre Martin said.
French auto maker Renault, which has a partnership
with Japan's Nissan, rose 3.5 percent as a slump in the
yen made Japanese exports more attractive.
Despite a 5.6 percent bounce over the past two weeks, the
FTSEurofirst 300 still suffered a 2 percent loss in October, its
steepest monthly drop in 16 months.
An economic slowdown in Europe and some emerging markets as
well as the end of the Federal Reserve's six-year stimulus
programme have hit equity markets in the past month.
Expectations of more monetary stimulus from other central
banks -- such as the Bank of Japan's move -- was attracting
buyers, however.
"We feel there will be more of this type of intervention to
try to bolster growth across the world," said David Coombs, head
of multi-manager at Rathbone Brothers, which manages assets
worth 26.6 billion pounds.
He has been increasing his positions in German and UK shares
during the recent selloff, betting they will be supported by low
interest rates globally.
"It's not a great reason to hold equities but it's right for
the world we're in," Coombs said.
BANKS RALLY
Shares in banks led gains, with the STOXX Europe 600 banking
index up 2.7 percent.
Shares in Barclays and Royal Bank of Scotland
rose by 8.2 percent and 6.8 percent, respectively, after
Britain's financial regulator said banks had until 2019 to hit a
new target that will cap the size of their businesses at about
20 times their equity.
France's No. 1 bank BNP Paribas rose 3.5 percent
after it posted better-than-expected results, as gains in fixed
income trading and international retail offset a lacklustre
economic environment in its core European markets.
Spain's Banco Popular fell 5.7 percent, however,
as it set aside twice as much in charges against bad debts in
the third quarter than a year ago, a sign the bank is still
dealing with fallout from the country's financial crisis.
Finnish winter tyre specialist Nokian Renkaat
dropped 8.3 percent after warning its full-year operating profit
could be 22 percent lower than in the previous year due to
falling sales in Russia.
So far in Europe's earnings season, about 60 percent of
companies have exceeded analyst estimates, well above the
average seen since 2011 of 48 percent of European companies
beating the forecasts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
data. Third-quarter earnings are expected to grow 10.7 percent.
