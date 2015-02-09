European shares fall on disappointing China trade data

LONDON Feb 9 European shares fell in early
trading on Monday, tracking losses on Wall Street and in Asia,
with disappointing Chinese trade data further raising concerns
about the pace of economic growth in the world's second-biggest
economy.
Data on Sunday showed that China's trade performance slumped
in January, with exports falling 3.3 percent from year-ago
levels and imports slipping 19.9 percent, far worse than
analysts had expected.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down
0.7 percent at 1,480.42 points by 0806 GMT.
Investors also remained cautious following jitters over
Greece. Leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras laid out plans on
Sunday to dismantle Greece's "cruel" austerity programme, ruling
out any extension of its international bailout and setting
himself on a collision course with his European partners.
Standard & Poor's cut Greece's rating on Friday, while
Moody's said it was placing Greece's government bond rating on
review for downgrade.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)