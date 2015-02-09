European shares fall on Greek worries, Chinese growth concerns

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.9 pct, Athens's ATG down 6 pct
* Escalating violence in Russia also hits sentiment
* JP Morgan downgrades DAX to 'neutral' from 'overweight'
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Feb 9 European stocks retreated on
Monday, hurt by much softer-than-expected Chinese trade data and
rising concerns about Greece's relations with Europe after Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras said he would not extend the country's
bailout.
Escalating violence in Eastern Ukraine also rattled
investors, with the DAX falling 1.4 percent. Germany is
seen as one of Europe's most exposed economies to Russia.
JP Morgan strategists downgraded their recommendation on the
DAX to 'neutral' from 'overweight' on Monday, citing among other
things the German benchmark's recent strong outperformance.
Greek banking shares tumbled, with Bank of Piraeus
falling 14 percent, Alpha Bank down 8.2 percent,
Eurobank down 11.9 percent and National Bank of
Greece down 8.9 percent. Athens' benchmark index ATG
fell 6 percent.
Around midday, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.9 percent at 1,477.89 points.
Along with Germany and Greece, Southern European markets
also featured among the biggest losers, with Spain's IBEX
down 1.5 percent and Italy's MIB down 1.7
percent.
In his first major speech to parliament on Sunday, Tsipras
laid out plans to dismantle Greece's austerity programme,
setting himself on a collision course with his European
partners.
"This is brinkmanship. In the end, everybody will probably
be sensible but there's a risk of a policy mistake. Part of the
problem is both sides feel emboldened," said Ilan Solot,
strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman.
"Greece is in a better economic situation than it was before
... and the government has a strong mandate from the people to
change. But the EU is emboldened too because there are a lot
more backstops than before, the ESM is in place, and you can see
the contagion is so much smaller. Spanish and Italian yields
hardly moved in this crisis."
Worries over China's economy also weighed on Monday. Data
showed its exports fell 3.3 percent in January while imports
tumbled 19.9 percent, far worse than analysts had expected.
"Markets are running the risk that the recent positive
sentiment derived from the (ECB) QE announcement will fade more
and more into the background," said Markus Huber, senior analyst
at Peregrine & Black.
