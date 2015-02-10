European shares edge lower, Hugo Boss slips on share placement

LONDON Feb 10 European shares edged down early
on Tuesday, with Hugo Boss leading the market lower
after private equity firm Permira placed a tranche of its
shares.
German fashion group Hugo Boss fell 4.6 percent, the top
decliner in the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index,
after Permira placed shares at 102 euros each.
Permira, Hugo Boss's largest shareholder, is reducing its
holding to 14 percent or less, from 32 percent.
Security camera maker Axis AB surged nearly 50
percent after Japan's Canon said it plans to buy the
Swedish firm for about 23.6 billion Swedish crowns ($2.83
billion) to expand into surveillance products.
At 0814 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was
down 0.1 at 1,479.12 points.
Investors stayed cautious as Greece and its euro zone
partners were engaged in brinkmanship, with Greek Prime Minister
Alexis Tsipras insisting his country would not extend its
reform-linked bailout and Germany saying it would get no more
money without such a programme.
Greek Defence Minister Panos Kammenos said if Greece failed
to get a new debt agreement with the euro zone, it could always
look elsewhere for help. On the other hand, European Commission
President Jean-Claude Juncker warned Greeks not to expect the
euro zone to bow to Tsipras' demands, in a growing
confrontation.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)