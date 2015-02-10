Weaker oil stocks hit European equities, UBS drops

* Pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index down 0.2 pct
* UBS drops, warns over the impact of stronger franc
* Oil shares fall the most, track weaker oil prices
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Feb 10 European shares fell for a second
day on Tuesday, with energy stocks hurt most after crude prices
slid again on concerns about oil demand in China.
Swiss bank UBS dropped 3.2 percent after it warned
on the impact of the surging Swiss franc and negative interest
rates in Switzerland and the euro zone. UBS's fall came despite
the bank promising its biggest payout to shareholders since the
financial crisis and announcing a "solid" start to 2015.
Among sectors, the STOXX Europe 600 Oil and Gas index
slipped 1.5 percent after Brent fell below $58 a
barrel as Chinese inflation data raised concerns about oil
demand in the world's second-largest economy.
"It's difficult to see a big recovery in oil prices in the
near term as the upside is limited in the current environment
because of the huge supply glut," Peter Dixon, equity strategist
at Commerzbank, said, adding oil shares would continue to mirror
moves in energy prices.
Oil majors BP, BG Group and Royal Dutch Shell
fell 1.7 to 2.3 percent, putting pressure on the
broader market. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
was down 0.2 percent at 1,476.99 points at 0923 GMT.
In contrast, security camera maker Axis AB surged
nearly 50 percent after Japan's Canon said it plans to
buy the Swedish firm for about 23.6 billion Swedish crowns
($2.83 billion) to expand into surveillance products.
French tyre maker Michelin fell 4.5 percent after
posting an 8.5 percent profit decline for 2014 on sales that
missed its own forecast, prompting the company to pledge to step
up cost-cutting efforts.
Across Europe, Greek shares partly recovered after falling
more than 10 percent over the previous three sessions, with the
country's benchmark ATG share index gaining 2.5 percent.
However, investors stayed cautious as Greece and its euro
zone partners remained engaged in brinkmanship, with Greek Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras insisting his country would not extend
its reform-linked bailout and Germany saying it would get no
more money without such a programme.
Greek Defence Minister Panos Kammenos said if Greece failed
to get a new debt agreement with the euro zone, it could always
look elsewhere for help. European Commission President
Jean-Claude Juncker warned Greeks not to expect the euro zone to
bow to Tsipras' demands.
Among other movers, Raiffeisen Bank International
jumped 6.5 percent after saying it planned to sell operations in
Poland and Slovenia and cut back in Russia in a radical overhaul
to help shrink its balance sheet.
(Editing by Susan Fenton)