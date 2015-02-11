Unease over Greece pegs back European shares

* Greek shares surrender some of Tuesday's gains

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.3 pct

By Blaise Robinson

PARIS, Feb 11 European shares slipped on Wednesday, with investors uneasy over how euro zone ministerial meetings on Greece's debt crisis will pan out.

National Bank of Greece dropped 9.4 percent, Bank of Piraeus shed 4.7 percent while Athens ATG equity index fell 3.2 percent, giving up ground following an 8 percent rise on the Athens market on Tuesday.

The Athens market lagged a 0.3 percent decline on the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index.

Greece's Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras comfortably won a confidence vote on cancelling its bailout programme before euro zone finance ministers meet later on Wednesday in Brussels to discuss how to proceed with financial support for the country.

EU leaders meet on the same issue on Thursday.

Jean-Louis Cussac, head of Paris-based Perceval Finance, said the lack of clarity over how the Greek situation would play out was causing some investors to hesitate over buying into European equities.

However, the underlying backdrop remained relatively positive, given the European Central Bank's planned quantitative easing programme of government bonds purchases to boost the region's economy.

"There's a bit of hesitation on the market, but there's no real selling pressure and the pull-backs are good buying opportunities. With the quantitative easing programme coming, it's difficult to see a correction in stocks," said Cussac.

On the earnings front, aluminium producer Norsk Hydro rose 4.2 percent after posting higher profits and announcing a bigger-than-expected dividend.

Dutch bank ING Group advanced 2.9 percent after saying it will resume paying a dividend in 2015, the first in seven years, while life sciences company DSM rose 6.6 percent after saying it expected 2015 earnings to be higher than last year's level.

Europe's earning season has been mostly positive so far. About a third of STOXX 600 index companies have reported, of which 61 percent have met or beaten analyst forecasts, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.

