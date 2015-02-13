Forecast-beating German GDP sends DAX to record high

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.6 pct, hits 7-year high
* German GDP grew by 0.7 pct in Q4, more than expected
* ArcelorMittal rises as details on debt reassure
* Half way into earnings season, strong results so far
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Feb 13 European shares rose in early
trading on Friday, with robust growth figures from Germany
sending the country's blue-chip DAX index to a record
high.
Greek banking stocks jumped 17 percent, extending
their recent rebound from a 75 percent slump since last March,
as investors held out hope that a meeting on Monday could see
Athens reach a deal with its creditors.
National Bank of Greece was up 16 percent and Bank
of Piraeus up 14 percent, while the leading ATG index
gained 6.6 percent.
L'Oreal also gained ground, up 1.9 percent after
the world's biggest cosmetics group posted better-than-expected
sales growth.
Shares in Aker Solutions surged 9 percent after
the Norwegian oil services firm posted fourth-quarter earnings
well above expectations.
Half way into Europe's earnings season, results have been
strong overall, with 55 percent of companies listed on the STOXX
600 exceeding analyst forecasts, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S data. In a typical quarter, 48 percent of
companies beat estimates. Fourth quarter earnings are expected
to grow 20.3 percent.
"The surprisingly robust figure from Germany is fuelling the
hopes that Europe is finally turning the corner. With the
excellent earnings season we have, we just needed a bit of
improvement on the macro front to revive the rally, and now we
have it," Saxo Bank trader Pierre Martin said.
At 0913 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.6 percent at 1,501.92 points, hitting a
seven-year high. Germany's DAX was up 0.7 percent,
trading at a record high.
Data from Germany showed the economy grew by 0.7 percent in
the fourth quarter of 2014, much stronger than expected, with
domestic demand lifting Europe's largest economy out of its
mid-year lull and boosting growth for the whole of last year to
1.6 percent.
Shares in ArcelorMittal, the world's largest
producer of steel, was up 1.8 percent, reversing early losses.
The group said on Friday its profit would fall in 2015, rather
than improve as expected, although details about the group's
debt reassured investors.
"People knew about the low iron ore price but the low debt
was a positive surprise," ING analyst Jaap Kuin said.
The FTSEurofirst 300 has gained 9.7 percent since the
beginning of 2015 and the DAX is up 12 percent, both strongly
outperforming a 1.4 percent rise on Wall Street's S&P 500
. This has prompted a number of investors to turn cautious
on Europe in the short term after such a strong start of the
year.
"A lot of the European stocks in our portfolio have already
hit the targets we've had for them. At this point, we're buyers
of puts as protection," Kirill Pyshkin, fund manager at Mirabaud
Asset Management, said.
"The market seems too optimistic about the prospect for a
Greek deal. The government has been elected to dump austerity,
and Greek people don't care about the duration of the country's
bonds, they care about jobs and salaries, so the standoff can
last more than the market thinks," he said.
Europe bourses in 2015: link.reuters.com/pap87v
Asset performance in 2015: link.reuters.com/gap87v
Today's European research round-up
(additional reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, in Brussels;
Editing by Alison Williams)