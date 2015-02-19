European shares fall as Centrica, oil stocks are hit by crude slump

BRIEF-Delta and Aeromexico strike multi-year deal with the Mexican national soccer team
* Delta and Aeromexico strike multi-year deal with the Mexican national team
LONDON Feb 19 European shares edged off 7-year highs on Thursday, hit by a slide in oil prices and a mixed batch of corporate results, with disappointing updates from companies including utility Centrica and airline Air France-KLM.
Centrica's shares fell 7.7 percent, on track for its biggest one-day drop since 2008, after slashing its dividend and reporting a fall in its full-year profit, as it was impacted by slumping energy prices.
Oil prices, which had been recovering in recent weeks, also tumbled on Thursday as U.S. inventories were expected to hit record highs. The fall in crude weighed on the oil and gas sector, which was down 1.2 percent.
The broader FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.3 percent at 1,511.18 points at 0820 GMT.
While falling fuel prices have been seeing as beneficial for airlines, Air France-KLM said on Thursday they were largely offset by overcapacity on some routes and currency swings, prompting the company to ease a key debt reduction goal. Its shares fell 4.9 percent. (Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
* Delta and Aeromexico strike multi-year deal with the Mexican national team
May 4 Gold inched up on Thursday, but held near a six-week low hit in the previous session as expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may raise interest rates as early as June boosted the dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,240.81 per ounce as of 0100 GMT, but fell 1.5 percent on Wednesday, its worst single-day drop since Nov. 23, breaching the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Prices hit a low of $1,236.01, a level not seen since Marc
* Theratechnologies partner submits biologics license application for HIV Monoclonal Antibody and long-acting investigational antiretroviral Ibalizumab