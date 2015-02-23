European shares set 7-year high after Greek rescue deal

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.5 pct after setting 7-yr high
* Market sentiment improves after Greece deal
* Dax off record high after Ifo miss
* Britain's FTSE lags after HSBC profit falls
By Francesco Canepa and Atul Prakash
LONDON, Feb 23 European equities set a
seven-year highs on Monday, boosted by a late Friday deal to
extend Greece's financial rescue package, although sentiment was
dampened by a disappointing German morale survey.
Britain's FTSE 100 index was the only major index to
trade in negative territory after HSBC reported a 17
percent drop in annual profit. The bank's shares 5.5 percent
lower and weighed on peer Standard Charted.
Athens sealed a deal with euro zone partners to avoid a
banking collapse by accepting a conditional extension of its
bailout programme and agreeing to present a reform plan, sending
European shares sharply higher early on Monday.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.5
percent at 1,532.71 points at 1509 GMT after touching its
highest level since early 2008 at 1,535.07.
"We have cleared the first hurdle but Greece has to come up
with a serious set of measures now," Peter Dixon, equity
strategist at Commerzbank, said. "Over the course of the next
few months, we will be having more discussions and possibly a
lot more market volatility."
European indexes trimmed their early gains after a German
business climate index by think tank Ifo came below market
expectations, even if it set a seven-month high.
Germany's Dax equity index was up 0.4 percent after
setting an all-time high before the Ifo survey was published.
The Dax is up 13 percent year to date and currently trades
in overbought territory on a number of momentum indicators such
as Bollinger bands and stochastic indexes.
"The Ifo index was a little bit weaker than expected but we
only saw a small reaction," Christian Henke, an analyst at IG,
said.
"The sentiment is bullish but the Dax is slightly overbought
so a small consolidation is possible."
Dutch mail group PostNL was the top riser in
Europe as it rose 10.7 percent, after it reported better than
expected fourth-quarter profits, with growth in its parcels
business and cost savings more than compensating for falling
volumes in mail delivery.
Shares in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena rose 4
percent on expectations of a favourable outcome for the lender's
upcoming 3 billion euro ($3.40 billion) capital increase,
including the prospect of the Italian state taking a stake in
the troubled bank.
(Editing by Angus MacSwan)