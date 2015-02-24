Greek shares outpace European indexes on rescue extension hopes

* Athex up 6.2 pct, FTSEurofirst 300 flat
* Greek shares boosted by bailout extension prospects
* Jyske Bank falls after unexpected 4Q loss
* BHP, Telefonica Deutschland rally after results
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Feb 24 Greek shares outperformed flat
European indexes on Tuesday after a list of proposed reforms
submitted to international partners was received favourably by
the European Commission.
Greece's Athex index, which reopened on Tuesday after
a three-day weekend, surged 6.2 percent, hitting a 2-1/2 month
high after the new government in Athens sent in a list of
economic reforms that would pave the way for a four-month
extension of its bailout.
"The list has been submitted so unless we get any negative
comment on that, I don't see any other negative pushing the
market down this morning," Mike Reuter, a trader at Tradition,
said.
The broader pan-European FTSEuforirst 300 index was
flat at 1,535.36 points at 0920 GMT after setting a fresh
seven-year high at 1,537.12 points in early deals.
Denmark's Jyske Bank fell 6.8 percent after it
swung to an unexpected loss in the fourth quarter, weighed down
by hefty charges for non-performing loans.
Heavyweight Vodafone fell after Bank of America
Merrill Lynch downgraded the company to "underperform" from
"neutral".
Miner BHP Billiton, chip equipment maker ASM
International and telecoms firms Telefonica
Deutschland were helping cap losses on the index.
Shares in BHP rose 3.6 percent, driving a sector rally,
after the global miner beat market forecasts by posting a
smaller-than-expected drop in half-year profit.
ASML shares hit a record high after it said its customer
TSMC had made more than 1,000 wafers in a single day
on a new-generation extreme ultra-violet lithography system.
Telefonica Deutschland was 5.7 percent higher after it said
it expected to generate 250 million euros ($283.40 million) in
synergies this year from the acquisition of E-Plus.
(Editing by Andrew Heavens)