Greek shares outpace European indexes on rescue extension hopes

LONDON, Feb 24 Greek shares outperformed flat European indexes on Tuesday after a list of proposed reforms submitted to international partners was received favourably by the European Commission.

Greece's Athex index, which reopened on Tuesday after a three-day weekend, surged 6.2 percent, hitting a 2-1/2 month high after the new government in Athens sent in a list of economic reforms that would pave the way for a four-month extension of its bailout.

"The list has been submitted so unless we get any negative comment on that, I don't see any other negative pushing the market down this morning," Mike Reuter, a trader at Tradition, said.

The broader pan-European FTSEuforirst 300 index was flat at 1,535.36 points at 0920 GMT after setting a fresh seven-year high at 1,537.12 points in early deals.

Denmark's Jyske Bank fell 6.8 percent after it swung to an unexpected loss in the fourth quarter, weighed down by hefty charges for non-performing loans.

Heavyweight Vodafone fell after Bank of America Merrill Lynch downgraded the company to "underperform" from "neutral".

Miner BHP Billiton, chip equipment maker ASM International and telecoms firms Telefonica Deutschland were helping cap losses on the index.

Shares in BHP rose 3.6 percent, driving a sector rally, after the global miner beat market forecasts by posting a smaller-than-expected drop in half-year profit.

ASML shares hit a record high after it said its customer TSMC had made more than 1,000 wafers in a single day on a new-generation extreme ultra-violet lithography system.

Telefonica Deutschland was 5.7 percent higher after it said it expected to generate 250 million euros ($283.40 million) in synergies this year from the acquisition of E-Plus.

