Weaker Tullow and Vivendi drag European shares from highs

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.5 pct after touching seven-year
high
* Tullow Oil down on speculation over potential FTSE 100
exit
* Vivendi falls after plan to sell stake in Numericable
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, March 2 Europe's FTSEurofirst 300 index
retreated from a seven-year high on Monday, with Tullow
Oil down on concerns that it could be dropped from Britain's
blue-chip index after a quarterly reshuffle and Vivendi falling
after a stake disposal.
Greek banks also came under pressure from lingering concerns
over its debt repayment plans.
Tullow Oil slid 6.8 percent to feature among the top
fallers on the FTSEurofist 300 on concerns the stock could be
replaced on Britain's FTSE 100 index by Hikma
Pharmaceuticals this month, traders said.
"Investors are worried that a likely drop from the FTSE will
prompt tracker funds and some exchange-traded funds to sell
Tullow Oil shares to reduce their weightings," Jawaid Afsar,
trader at Securequity, said.
Vivendi fell 5.1 percent after the French media
group agreed to sell its remaining stake in Numericable-SFR
to Altice at a price analysts and traders
viewed as low. Vivendi slipped despite announcing a share
buyback at a maximum purchase price of 20 euros a
share.
Numericable rose 6.4 percent and Altice was up 6.7 percent.
Analysts said they were also disappointed by the small scale
of the share buyback Vivendi announced along with its
fourth-quarter results on Friday.
"While Vivendi has simplified its portfolio considerably,
the comments on cash return disappointed, especially what (seems
to us) an unnecessary limit on the price at which the shares are
bought back," analysts at Liberum said, downgrading the stock to
hold from buy.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.5 percent at 1,556.26 points
by 1211 GMT after rising to 1,567.68, the highest level since
late 2007.
The index was also pressured by Greek banks, with the sector
index falling 7.6 percent and lenders National Bank
of Greece, Piraeus Bank and Alpha Bank
down 6.7 to 8.9 percent on uncertainty over debt
repayments.
Greece called into question on Saturday a debt payment it
must make to the European Central Bank this summer after
acknowledging that it faces problems in meeting its obligations.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble urged Greece to
implement its reform plan if it wants to secure future help from
abroad.
(Additional reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by David
Goodman)