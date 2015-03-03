German data helps keep European shares near highs

BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MEDC and Hangzhou Municipal Government for global trade
* Alibaba signs Mou with Malaysia's MEDC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
LONDON, March 3 European equity indexes were flat to higher at the open on Tuesday, helped by better-than-expected German retail sales data and merger speculation in the Portuguese banking sector.
German retail sales rose more by 2.9 percent month on month and 5.3 percent year on year in January, more than economists had expected, helping Germany'x Dax index to rise 0.2 percent in early deals.
At 0810 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.1 percent at 1,562.36 points, just off a 7-year high set on Monday.
Shares in Portugal's Banco BPI and Banco Comercial Portugues were each up 8 percent on speculation about a possible merger between the banks. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Atul Prakash)
SYDNEY, May 12 Copper prices remained flat in Asia on Friday as equities headed for a strong end to the week and the short-covering that pulled the contract higher overnight failed to re-emerge.
SEOUL, May 12 Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Friday it has formed a new division within its semiconductor business for contract chip manufacturing in a move to strengthen its competitiveness.