European shares nudged off highs by Veolia and Barclays

By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, March 3 European stock markets slipped
off multi-year highs on Tuesday, pegged back by falls in the
shares of French environment company Veolia and British
bank Barclays.
Nevertheless, traders said the pullback was relatively minor
given a strong run since the start of 2015, which has seen a
major regional index rise 14 percent, and better-than-expected
German retail sales data kept the German stock market near
record highs.
Veolia Environnement fell 3 percent after insurer Groupama
sold a 5.1 percent stake in the company.
Barclays also retreated 2.9 percent after setting aside an
extra 750 million pounds ($1.15 billion) for potential fines
arising from allegations of manipulation in the foreign exchange
market.
By contrast, French steel pipe maker Vallourec
outperformed to rise 6.1 percent after investment bank Macquarie
said the company could be a bid target. Vallourec declined to
comment.
Both Veolia and Barclays were among the worst-performers on
the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.3 percent at 1,556.75
points, but it remained close to seven-year highs and was still
up around 14 percent since the start of 2015.
European stock markets have rallied since early January in
anticipation of the European Central Bank's bond-buying
programme, which is due to start this week and is expected to
lower yields in the bond market, cutting borrowing costs for
companies and driving money into equities.
Markus Huber, senior trader at Peregrine & Black, said he
was taking a "little bit of profit", while ACIES Asset
Management's Andreas Clenow was holding onto "long" positions
betting on further gains.
"In the short-term, there could be a pullback, but I still
see this as a bull market. My main, strategic positions are
still 'long'," said Clenow.
BREAK-UP FEARS SHRUGGED OFF
The ECB's plans for new economic stimulus measures have
helped ease concerns over debt-ridden Greece.
A survey showed on Tuesday that investors' expectations of
the euro zone breaking apart had risen to their highest level in
two years.
However, RBC Global Asset Management's chief economist Eric
Lascelles said there were encouraging signs that the euro zone's
economy was on the mend.
"The combination of low oil prices, low bond yields and a
low euro unite to provide powerful economic stimulus. This
theory is rapidly becoming a reality as euro zone economic
surprises have veered from extremely negative to extremely
positive in very short order," said Lascelles.
($1 = 0.6509 pounds)
