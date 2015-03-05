Robust earnings help European shares extend rally ahead of ECB

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.4 pct, hovers below 7-year high
* ECB to detail quantitative easing programme
* European earnings up 22 pct, best season since mid-2011
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, March 5 European shares rose in early
trading on Thursday, with a batch of robust company results from
firms including Carrefour and Schroders
boosting sentiment.
Investors also awaited the European Central bank meeting at
which it is set to give further details on its massive
bond-buying programme.
Shares in Carrefour rose 1.8 percent after the world's
second-largest retailer said it would boost capital expenditure
this year as it seeks to cement a revival of its European
hypermarkets.
The British fund manager Schroders was up 2.5 percent after
reporting a better-than-expected jump in its 2014 pretax profit
as net inflows more than tripled to 24.8 billion pounds.
About 80 percent of STOXX Europe 600 companies have
reported results so far, posting a 22 percent surge in quarterly
profits, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data, making for
Europe's best earnings season since mid-2011.
"Corporate results are encouraging," said Joffrey Ouafqa,
fund manager at Paris-based Auris Gestion Privee.
"Companies have done a great job in terms of restructuring,
and now they have a strong operating leverage. A small rise in
revenue is enough to send profits soaring."
At 0833 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.4 percent at 1,563.55 points, hovering
not far below a seven-year high posted earlier this week.
The ECB, which starts its quantitative easing, or
bond-buying, programme worth more than 1 trillion euros this
month, is expected to detail the plan later in the day following
its policy meeting.
The bank is also set to keep rates on hold and lift growth
forecasts to reflect a string of positive data surprises, but
cut inflation projections as it incorporates the full effect of
a dramatic oil price fall.
European stocks have rallied strongly since the start of the
year, boosted by the prospect of quantitative easing. The
FTSEurofirst 300 index is up 14 percent in 2015, outpacing Wall
Street, where the S&P 500 is up 1.9 percent over the same
period.
Miners bucked the trend on Thursday, with Anglo American
down 0.9 percent, after China announced an economic
growth target for 2015 of around 7 percent and said it would
boost government spending, signalling that the lowest rate of
expansion for a quarter of a century was the "new normal" for
the world's No.2 economy.
