European shares steady in early trading, focus on U.S. jobs

LONDON, March 6 European equities steadied in
early trading on Friday after recent sharp gains, with investors
seen reluctant to place strong bets before a U.S. jobs report
that could provide hints about the timing of a U.S. rate hike.
A Reuters survey of economists forecast a 240,000 increase
in non-farm payrolls after a 257,000 gain in January. That would
mark the 12th straight month of job increases above 200,000, the
longest such run since 1994.
At 0804 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares flat at 1,569.33 points after gaining in the
previous session. However, the index headed for a fifth straight
week of gains.
