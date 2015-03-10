Commodity stocks hit European shares, C. Suisse limits losses

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.6 pct, hovers below 7-year lows
* Oil and mining stocks fall sharply, track commodity prices
* Credit Suisse surges after naming new CEO
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, March 10 European shares slipped further
away from a recent seven-year high on Tuesday as weaker oil and
metals prices hit commodities stocks, but a rally in Credit
Suisse limited market losses.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was down 0.6 percent at 1,557.49 points by 1131 GMT, trading
below Friday's seven-year high of 1,579.93 points.
The Swiss lender surged 6.7 percent after saying it had
hired Prudential head Tidjane Thiam as the first African
to lead a global investment bank, with the job of reviving a
company reeling from U.S. penalties and under increasing
regulatory scrutiny.
"Credit Suisse has had different issues throughout the years
and someone with a diverse background could look at its strategy
with a fresh pair of eyes," said Sally Yim, vice president at
Moody's Investors Service.
However, weaker energy and mining sectors dragged down the
broader stock market. The STOXX Europe 600 Oil and Gas index
fell 2.3 percent, the top sectoral decliner, while the
European basic resources index fell 1.3 percent after a
drop of 1.3 to 2.5 percent in crude oil and key metals prices.
"There is still some weakness in final demand for
commodities. The world economy is growing, but momentum has
faltered of late," Edmund Shing, global equity fund manager at
BCS Asset Management, said.
"The share price volatility shows that investors are
uncertain about market fundamentals in the near term following a
strong start to the year," he said.
Galp Energia fell 6.7 percent, the top decliner in
the FTSEurofirst 300 index, after the Portuguese oil company cut
its spending target for the next five years by around 20 percent
amid low oil prices.
Tullow Oil, BG Group, BHP Billiton
and Rio Tinto fell 1.7 percent to 6.7 percent.
Among top gainers, German reinsurer Hannover Re
rose 4.9 percent after raising its dividend to 4.25 euros per
share from 3 euros by offering a special dividend payment after
record net income for the year.
Greece's Alpha Bank, National Bank of Greece
and Bank of Piraeus advanced 1.9 to 4.0
percent, with some analysts expecting a positive outcome of the
country's debt negotiations.
Technical talks between finance experts from Athens and its
international creditors start on Wednesday with the aim of
unlocking further funding.
(Additional reporting by Blaise Robinson in Paris; Editing by
Tom Heneghan)