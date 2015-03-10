Commodities weigh on European stocks; new CEO boosts Credit Suisse

* FTSEurofirst 300 ends 1 pct down, off Friday's 7-year high
* Oil and mining stocks fall sharply, track commodity prices
* Credit Suisse surges after naming new CEO
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, March 10 European shares slipped further
on Tuesday from a seven-year high after sharply weaker oil and
metals prices pulled down commodities stocks, although Credit
Suisse rallied after naming a new chief executive.
The Swiss lender's shares rose 7.8 percent after saying it
had hired Prudential head Tidjane Thiam as the first African to
lead a global investment bank, with the job of reviving a
company reeling from U.S. penalties and under increasing
regulatory scrutiny. Prudential fell 3.1 percent.
"Credit Suisse has had different issues throughout the years
and someone with a diverse background could look at its strategy
with a fresh pair of eyes," said Sally Yim, vice president at
Moody's Investors Service.
However, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European
shares ended 1 percent lower at 1,551.85 points after hitting a
seven-year high of 1,579.93 points on Friday.
Weaker energy and mining sectors dragged down the broader
stock market. The STOXX Europe 600 Oil and Gas index
fell 3.5 percent, the top sectoral decliner, while the European
basic resources index fell 2.2 percent after a drop of
1.0 to 2.6 percent in crude oil and key metals prices.
"There is still some weakness in final demand for
commodities. The world economy is growing, but momentum has
faltered of late," Edmund Shing, global equity fund manager at
BCS Asset Management, said.
"The share price volatility shows that investors are
uncertain about market fundamentals in the near term following a
strong start to the year," he said.
The FTSE 100, down 2.5 percent, was the worst
performer among major European share indexes as energy and
mining companies have a more than 20 percent weighting in
Britain's blue-chip equity index.
Commodity-exposed stocks were the worst hit, with Galp
Energia falling 7.9 percent after the Portuguese oil
company cut its spending target for the next five years by
around 20 percent, reflecting low oil prices.
Oil companies BG Group and Tullow Oil fell
7.4 percent and 7.0 percent respectively, while miners
Antofagasta, BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto
and Anglo American dropped 2.8 to 5.5 percent.
Among gainers, German reinsurer Hannover Re rose
2.9 percent after raising its dividend to 4.25 euros per share
from 3 euros by offering a special dividend payment after record
net income for the year.
Wacker Chemie advanced 3.8 percent after the
German specialty chemicals maker said it was examining options
for its Siltronic unit, including a stock market flotation and a
sale to an investor.
Across Europe, Germany's DAX index fell 0.7
percent, France's CAC 40 was down 1.1 percent, Spain's
IBEX fell 1.4 percent and Italy's FTSE MIB was
down 1 percent.
(Additional reporting by Blaise Robinson in Paris; Editing by
Tom Heneghan/Ruth Pitchford)