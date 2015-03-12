Earnings help European shares extend rally; Sabadell slumps on TSB bid

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.3 pct, hits seven-year high
* Drop in euro seen boosting earnings by 10-13 pct
* European corporate results better than U.S. earnings

By Blaise Robinson and Alistair Smout
PARIS/LONDON, March 12 European shares rose in
early trading on Thursday, helped by forecast-beating results,
to extend sharp gains made in the previous session, although
Sabadell dropped after making a bid for TSB.
Shares in German potash and salt miner K+S gained
5.9 percent and Dutch marine engineering company Boskalis
added 2.4 percent after reporting better than expected
results.
As Europe's earnings season draws to an end, Thomson Reuters
StarMine data shows that companies have reported a 15.9 percent
rise in quarterly profits - the biggest rise in European
earnings since mid-2011 and well ahead of a 6.8 percent rise in
U.S. quarterly profits - as European firms start to reap the
benefits of a weaker euro.
The stand-out faller was Spain's Banco de Sabadell
, down 9.3 percent after making a takeover bid that
valued the British bank TSB at around $2.6 billion. TSB
rose 25 percent.
At 1140 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.3 percent at 1,578.97 points.
The index hit a fresh seven-year at 1,581.42 points earlier
in the session, building on a 1.5 percent rise on Wednesday that
had been fuelled by a drop in the euro.
The currency has fallen by about 25 percent against the
dollar over the past year, giving a major boost to European
companies as roughly 50 percent of euro zone earnings come from
outside the region.
Analysts have said every drop of 10 percent in the euro
against a basket of currencies should translate into a 6
to 8 percent rise in European profits.
The single currency has extended its losses since the
European Central Bank started its quantitative easing campaign
this week, accentuating the monetary policy divergence between
the euro zone and the United States.
"Draghi is achieving his goal so far, and he's getting help
from the United States, and the potential for higher rates
there," said Veronika Pechlaner, European equity fund manager at
Ashburton.
"We think exporters will benefit most from the euro
weakness, as well as those with dollar earnings, such as
healthcare. That's where we're overweight."
The UK's FTSE 100 index was up 0.8 percent, helped
by a rebound in energy shares rising along with oil prices,
while Germany's DAX index was down 0.2 percent after
hitting a record high, and France's CAC 40 was down 0.2
percent.
(Editing by Kevin Liffey)