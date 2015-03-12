Earnings help European shares edge higher to extend rally

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.1 pct, hits seven-year high
* Sabadell slumps after bid for TSB
* Drop in euro seen boosting earnings by 10-13 pct
* European corporate results better than U.S. earnings
By Blaise Robinson and Alistair Smout
PARIS/LONDON, March 12 European shares held near
fresh seven-year highs hit on Thursday, weighed down by Sabadell
after it made a bid for TSB, although better than expected
earnings reports supported the market.
Spain's Banco de Sabadell fell 6.1 percent after
making a takeover bid that valued British bank TSB at
around $2.6 billion. TSB rose 24 percent.
"Sabadell can diversify away from the Spanish market with
this deal, so it could be good for them. But they have to set
aside the cash, and it's a new market for them, so a bit of an
unknown," said Jasper Lawler, market analyst at CMC Markets.
"European banks still need strong balance sheets, and maybe
acquisitions aren't the conservative approach investors are
looking for."
Shares in German potash and salt miner K+S gained
7.6 percent and Dutch marine engineering company Boskalis
added 3.4 percent after reporting better than expected
results.
As Europe's earnings season draws to an end, Thomson Reuters
StarMine data shows that companies have reported a 15.9 percent
rise in quarterly profits as European firms start to reap the
benefits of a weaker euro. That the biggest rise in European
earnings since mid-2011 and well ahead of a 6.8 percent rise in
U.S. quarterly profits.
At 1521 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.1 percent at 1,575.94 points.
The index hit a fresh seven-year high of 1,581.42 points
earlier in the session, building on a 1.5 percent rise on
Wednesday that had been fuelled by a drop in the euro.
The single currency has fallen by about 25 percent against
the dollar over the past year, giving a major boost to European
companies as roughly 50 percent of euro zone earnings come from
outside the region.
Analysts have said every drop of 10 percent in the euro
against a basket of currencies should translate into a 6
to 8 percent rise in European profits.
The euro has extended its losses since the European Central
Bank started its quantitative easing campaign this week,
accentuating the monetary policy divergence between the euro
zone and the United States.
"Draghi is achieving his goal so far, and he's getting help
from the United States, and the potential for higher rates
there," said Veronika Pechlaner, European equity fund manager at
Ashburton.
"We think exporters will benefit most from the euro
weakness, as well as those with dollar earnings, such as
healthcare. That's where we're overweight."
Euro zone shares lagged on Thursday, with the Euro Stoxx 50
down 0.1 percent.
The UK's FTSE 100 index was up 0.8 percent, helped
by a rebound in energy shares with oil prices, while Germany's
DAX index was down 0.1 percent after hitting a record
high, and France's CAC 40 also fell 0.1 percent.
