版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 13日 星期五 16:14 BJT

Germany's Dax set for 9th weekly gains as European shares rise

LONDON, March 13 European shares edged up at the open on Friday, setting up Germany's Dax index for its longest streak of weekly gains since 1998, as traders added to their bets on an economic recovery in Europe.

Sectors which are exposed to the domestic economy and the euro, which hit a 12-year low against the dollar this week, led gains. Automakers, travel & leisure and real estate were all up 0.6-0.7 percent at 0813 GMT.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.1 percent at 1,575.89 points.

The DAX was set for its ninth consecutive weekly gain, the longest winning streak in 17 years.

The FTSE, however, was down 2.2 percent from last Friday's close. (Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Alistair Smout)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐