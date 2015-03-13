Germany's Dax set for 9th weekly gains as European shares rise

LONDON, March 13 European shares edged up at the
open on Friday, setting up Germany's Dax index for its
longest streak of weekly gains since 1998, as traders added to
their bets on an economic recovery in Europe.
Sectors which are exposed to the domestic economy and the
euro, which hit a 12-year low against the dollar this
week, led gains. Automakers, travel & leisure
and real estate were all up 0.6-0.7 percent at 0813
GMT.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.1 percent
at 1,575.89 points.
The DAX was set for its ninth consecutive weekly gain, the
longest winning streak in 17 years.
The FTSE, however, was down 2.2 percent from last Friday's
close.
