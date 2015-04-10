European shares at highest level since 2000 as euro slips again

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.6 pct, hits highest since 2000
* Renewed drop in euro revives earnings recovery hopes
* Hays falls, blames UK general election for net fee
slowdown
By Francesco Canepa and Blaise Robinson
LONDON/PARIS, April 10 European shares powered
ahead to their highest level since 2000 on Friday as the euro
weakened to its lowest since mid-March.
At 1048 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.6 percent at 1,639.57 points,
surpassing its 2007 peak and taking its gains so far this year
to 20 percent.
Germany's DAX index, which includes dividends
unlike most other benchmarks, was up 1.2 percent, hitting a
fresh record high, while France's CAC 40 was up 0.5
percent to its highest level since 2008. Britain's FTSE 100
index rose 0.4 percent, hovering below a record high hit
in March.
Shares in France's Carrefour featured among the
top gainers, rising 1.9 percent after the world's second biggest
retailer reported better-than-expected quarterly sales, driven
by growth in Latin America and an improvement at its domestic
hypermarkets.
The euro's fall over the past year is seen supporting
a recovery in the region's growth and in corporate profits. The
single currency, which fell to 1.0594 against the dollar on
Friday, has slipped more than 3 percent this week.
European stocks have risen sharply this year as global
investors increased their exposure to the region on expectations
the euro's slide would give companies a major lift, as roughly
50 percent of euro zone earnings come from outside the region.
Strategists have said a drop of 10 percent in the euro
versus a basket of currencies translates into a 6 to 8 percent
rise in European profits. With the euro down about 16 percent
against the other currencies over the past year, profits are
poised to get a 10-13 percent boost.
This contrasts with a recent deterioration in U.S. earnings'
forecasts, driven lower in part by the stronger dollar.
First-quarter S&P 500 earnings are projected to have declined by
2.8 percent from a year ago, which would make the quarter the
worst for results since the third quarter of 2009.
"The focus is back on the forex market. It's mostly the
dollar rising, and while it's very good news for European
earnings, the negative impact on U.S. results could be quite
significant," said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Ava
Trade in Dublin.
Bucking the market, British recruiting firm Hays
fell 1.2 percent in heavy volume after posting slower UK net fee
growth, which it blamed on companies holding back on hiring
decisions ahead of next month's election.
