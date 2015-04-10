European shares hit highest since 2000 as euro falls

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.5 pct, hits highest since 2000
* Renewed drop in euro revives earnings recovery hopes
By Francesco Canepa and Blaise Robinson
LONDON/PARIS, April 10 European shares powered
ahead to their highest level since 2000 on Friday, helped by
further declines in an already weak euro that is seen supporting
an economic recovery and boosting corporate profits.
At 1342 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.5 percent at 1,638.69 points,
surpassing its 2007 peak and taking its gains so far this year
to 20 percent.
Germany's DAX index, which includes dividends
unlike most other benchmarks, was up 1.5 percent, hitting a
record high, while France's CAC 40 was up 0.2 percent to
its highest level since 2008. Britain's FTSE 100 index
rose 0.6 percent, hovering below a record high hit in March.
Shares in France's Carrefour, the world's second
biggest retailer, rose 1.5 percent after it reported
better-than-expected quarterly sales, driven by growth in Latin
America and an improvement at its domestic hypermarkets.
The euro fell to 1.0607 against the dollar on Friday,
having slipped more than 3 percent this week.
European stocks have risen sharply this year as global
investors increased their exposure to the region on expectations
the euro's slide would give companies a major lift, as roughly
50 percent of euro zone firms' earnings come from outside the
region.
Strategists have said a drop of 10 percent in the euro
versus a basket of currencies translates into a 6 to 8 percent
rise in European companies' profits. With the euro down about 16
percent over the past year, profits are poised to get a 10-13
percent boost.
This contrasts with a recent deterioration in U.S. earnings
forecasts, driven in part by the stronger dollar. First-quarter
S&P 500 earnings are projected to have declined by 2.8 percent
from a year ago, which would make the quarter the worst for
results since the third of 2009.
"The focus is back on the forex market. It's mostly the
dollar rising, and while it's very good news for European
earnings, the negative impact on U.S. results could be quite
significant," said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Ava
Trade in Dublin.
