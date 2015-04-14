European shares flat; Alcatel and Nokia in focus on deal talks

LONDON, April 14 European shares were little changed early on Tuesday, with telecoms equipment companies Nokia and Alcatel in the spotlight after the Finnish firm said it was in talks to buy its French rival.

Alcatel-Lucent was up 14 percent while Nokia fell 6.6 percent.

The stocks were, respectively, the top riser and top faller on the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which was flat at 1,647.74 points at 0720 GMT. (Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)