Media stocks drag down European equities from highs

* FTSEurofirst down 0.2 pct, retreats from 2000 highs
* Pearson leads media stocks lower
* Casino, Unilever, Diageo down
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, April 16 European equities retreated
from a 14-year high on Thursday, with media stocks leading the
market lower after Pearson fell sharply following
troubles with one of its educational technology projects.
The STOXX Europe Media index dropped 1.3 percent,
the top sectoral decliner, dragged down by a 3.6 percent fall in
Pearson after a report saying the Los Angeles Unified School
District was seeking a refund from Apple over a bungled
$1.3 billion iPad plan with curriculum from Pearson.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down
0.6 percent at 1,640.92 points by 1009 GMT. Around Europe,
Britain's FTSE 100 index was down 0.3 percent and
Germany's DAX index fell 1.2 percent.
Greece's ATG fell 0.8 percent as the Financial Times
reported the International Monetary Fund had rebuffed a request
from the country to delay loan repayments.
"European markets are digesting continuing worries about
Greece and its potential inability to tread water for much
longer," Augustin Eden, analyst at Accendo Markets, said.
The market also came under pressure after some discouraging
broker comments and company updates hit individual stocks.
French retailer Casino fell 5 percent, the top
faller in the FTSEurofirst 300 index, after both Societe
Generale and Natixis cut their target prices for the stock a day
after the company reported slower sales growth.
Diageo, the world's largest spirits maker, fell 2.2
percent after saying net sales in the three months to March 31,
the third quarter of its financial year, fell 0.7 percent, while
Ipsen fell 3.3 percent after the pharmaceutical firm
said it was discontinuing the development of its prostate cancer
drug Tasquinimod.
Bucking the trend, CNH Industrial rose 4 percent
after Goldman Sachs raised its price target for the stock to
$8.50 from $6.80, while Unilever was up 3 percent after
reporting better-than-expected sales for the first quarter.
SABMiller gained 2 percent after reporting a marginal
rise in full-year beverage sales volumes.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index gained 0.6 percent on Wednesday
to reach levels not seen since 2000 with the European Central
Bank saying it remained committed to its full asset-buying
programme to revive the euro zone economy.
"We were quite happy with (ECB President) Mario Draghi's
press conference. He didn't announce anything new, but he gave
answers to two big questions: there won't be a shortage of bonds
to buy, and he quashed worries that the central cank could scale
down QE sooner than planned," Mirabaud Securities' senior equity
sales trader John Plassard said.
(Additional reporting by Blaise Robinson in Paris)