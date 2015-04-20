版本:
Telecoms firms lift Europe shares after Telenet-KPN Belgian deal

LONDON, April 20 European shares edged higher early on Monday, led by the telecoms sector after Telenet's move to buy KPN's mobile telephony unit in Belgium.

Belgium's Telenet, a subsidiary of cable company Liberty Global, rose 6 percent after agreeing to acquire KPN's BASE Company for 1.325 billion euros ($1.43 billion), sending shares in the Dutch firm up 3 percent.

At 0710 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.6 percent to 1,616.78 points after shedding 2.3 percent in the previous week.

The index was also helped by a rise in basic resources stocks after the Chinese central bank unveiled new measures to shore up the world's second-largest economy and top consumer of metals. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Alistair Smout)

