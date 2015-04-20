Telenet, KPN lead European shares higher after Belgian deal

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.6 pct
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, April 20 European shares edged higher
early on Monday, led by the telecoms sector after Telenet's
move to buy KPN's mobile telephony unit in
Belgium.
Belgium's Telenet, a subsidiary of cable company Liberty
Global, rose 4 percent after agreeing to acquire KPN's
BASE Company for 1.33 billion euros ($1.4 billion), sending
shares in the Dutch firm up 2.4 percent.
The deal will create a stronger operator in Belgium's mobile
market as fixed and mobile telecom services converge, with
estimated sales of 2.4 billion euros and adjusted operating
earnings of 1.1 billion euros, Telenet said in a statement.
"It seems pretty good for both," Michael Bishop, an analyst
at RBC Capital Markets, said. "A slightly higher price for KPN
than had been speculated and slightly better synergies compared
to market expectations for Telenet."
As a result of taking over Base's network, Telenet will no
longer need to rent capacity from Belgium's second-largest
network operator, Mobistar, shares in which fell 13.9
percent.
At 0752 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
was up 0.7 percent to 1,617.52 points after shedding
2.3 percent in the previous week.
The index was also helped by a rise in basic resources
stocks after the Chinese central bank unveiled new
measures to shore up the world's second-largest economy and top
consumer of metals.
Banca Popolare di Milano was up 2 percent after
Italian daily Il Corriere della Sera outlined a possible merger
between the domestic Italian lender and peer Banco Popolare
.
Oilfield services provider Petrofac fell 12 percent
after warning costs at its Laggan-Tormore project would be
higher than expected.
