European stocks boosted by telecoms, China stimulus

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.7 pct after Friday's sell-off
* Telenet, KPN shares rise after Belgian deal
* China stimulus lifts mining sector
LONDON, April 20 European shares made a positive
start to the week on Monday, thanks to deal-making in the
telecoms sector and stimulus from China, though gains were not
enough to entirely erase the losses from Friday's sharp
sell-off.
This week brings a raft of first-quarter trading updates
from European companies, which are heading for their best
earnings season for four years on the back of a weak euro and
improving economic conditions.
The European Central Bank's (ECB) bond-buying stimulus plan
has kept eurozone bond yields down and propped up appetite for
equities, with NN Investment Partners reiterating in a note that
it was "particularly positive" about European equities.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.7
percent at 1520 GMT, close to multi-year peaks, with Frankfurt's
DAX index enjoying the strongest rebound among major national
indexes, rising 1.6 percent.
Volkswagen, the only German blue-chip stock to
fall, was depressed after Scania order updates and comments from
the Shanghai auto show pointed to slowing China demand.
Worries over Greece's stalemate with international creditors
sent ripples through European bond markets but had a fairly
limited impact on equities. Athens' ATG index was the
only national share benchmark in negative territory.
The Greek index was also hit by a law requiring
public-sector entities to transfer idle cash reserves to the
central bank and by Vitor Constancio saying the ECB could not
offer unlimited finance to Greek banks.
Telecoms stocks including Belgacom, Deutsche
Telekom and Numericable were up more than 2
percent after Liberty Global's Belgian subsidiary
Telenet said it had agreed to buy local mobile network
operator Base from Dutch group KPN.
"It seems pretty good for both," RBC Capital Markets
analyst, Michael Bishop, said. "A slightly higher price for KPN
than had been speculated and slightly better synergies compared
to market expectations for Telenet."
As a result of taking over Base's network, Telenet will no
longer need to rent capacity from Belgium's No. 2 network
operator, Mobistar, shares in which fell 12 percent.
Mining stocks also got a boost after China's central
bank unveiled new measures to shore up the world's
second-largest economy and top consumer of metals.
Among other standout gainers, Banca Popolare di Milano
rose 4.4 percent after Italian daily Il Corriere della
Sera reported a possible merger with Banco Popolare.
In Copenhagen, shares of jeweller Pandora rose 4
percent after news of e-store launches in the American market.
On the downside, oilfield services provider Petrofac
fell 10.2 percent after warning costs at its Laggan-Tormore
project in the Shetland Islands would be higher than expected.
