European shares depressed by earnings, luxury proves a drag

By Lionel Laurent
LONDON, April 22 Company earnings depressed
Europe's regional stock indexes on Wednesday, with the luxury
sector dragging on the market.
Luxury groups Richemont and Kering were
among the worst performers after Richemont warned its net profit
for the year would drop by 36 percent and Kering posted a
bigger-than-expected drop in sales.
However, shares in Tesco rose more than 1 percent
as investors and analysts bet the worst of its losses were
behind the retailer after news that property writedowns brought
on its worst-ever loss.
"In a way (the losses) are also encouraging, as they signal
a determination by management to clean the slate and get on with
turning the business around," CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson
said.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.1
percent at 1,626.68 points by 0831 GMT, with benchmarks in
France, Germany weaker, and Britain's FTSE 100, exposed to
energy firms, off 0.5 percent as oil prices fell.
The oil-and-gas sector was the worst performer in
Europe, with BP down 0.8 percent and France's Total
down 1.6 percent.
Among standout gainers, shares in Volvo jumped
more than 12 percent after the company named the head of
Volkswagen-owned Scania as its chief executive.
Rolls-Royce Holdings also rose, climbing 3.4 percent
after saying its chief executive would retire in July and be
succeeded by the former head of ARM.
Among other companies reporting results, Heineken
fell 2 percent after keeping its full-year outlook and reporting
a rise in organic revenue, while Roche rose 1.3 percent
after reporting a rise in quarterly revenue.
Despite a negative start to trading, the backdrop of a weak
euro and monetary stimulus from the European Central Bank's
bond-buying scheme has fuelled investor demand for equities as
European companies head for their strongest earnings season in
four years.
"We are generally quite bullish on Western Europe at the
moment here, and have been buyers in particular of German and
French equities," Sanlam Securities' head of execution trading
Mark Ward said.
