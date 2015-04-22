European shares depressed by earnings, luxury proves a drag

* FTSEurofirst 300 retreats 0.6 pct
* Luxury stocks among worst performers
* Volvo surges higher after naming new CEO
* Greek equity index edges lower
By Lionel Laurent
LONDON, April 22 Company earnings depressed
Europe's regional stock indexes on Wednesday, with the luxury
sector dragging on the market.
Luxury groups Richemont and Kering were
among the worst performers after Richemont warned its net profit
for the year would drop by 36 percent and Kering's sales dropped
by more than expected.
Kering fell 6.1 percent while Richemont weakened by 1.1
percent.
British supermarket operator Tesco also slipped
after reporting its worst ever loss.
Tesco's shares had initially risen as much as 2.4 percent,
with some traders expressing relief at Tesco's determination to
restructure its business, but the stock then lost ground as more
pessimism set in, with one major institutional investor saying
that the results were as ugly as feared.
Kering was the worst-performer on the pan-European
FTSEurofirst 300 index, which was down by 0.6 percent
at 1,618.76 points by the middle of the trading session.
The benchmark Greek equity index also edged lower.
Shut out of bond markets, Athens is on the verge of bankruptcy
and could run out of cash in weeks unless it strikes a deal with
foreign creditors to unlock further bailout aid.
"With no chance of a deal at Friday's Eurogroup meeting in
Riga, Greece has missed its latest chance to show genuine intent
in regards to reforms, leaving it friendless, penniless, and
pretty much hopeless," said Spreadex analyst Connor Campbell.
VOLVO RISES
Among standout gainers, shares in Volvo jumped
more than 12 percent after the company named the head of
Volkswagen-owned Scania as its chief executive.
Heineken fell 2 percent after keeping its
full-year outlook and reporting a rise in organic revenue, while
Roche rose 1.3 percent after reporting a rise in
quarterly revenue.
Despite a negative start to trading, the backdrop of a weak
euro and monetary stimulus from the European Central Bank's
bond-buying scheme has fuelled investor demand for equities.
Germany's DAX remains near record highs while the
FTSEurofirst 300 is also near its highest level in more than 14
years. The FTSEurofirst has risen 18 percent so far this year.
"We are generally quite bullish on western Europe at the
moment here, and have been buyers in particular of German and
French equities," Sanlam Securities' head of execution trading
Mark Ward said.
Today's European research round-up
(Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Andrew
Heavens)