Earnings lift European shares towards 2015 high

LONDON, April 24 European shares rose in early deals on Friday, boosted by encouraging earnings reports, while global sentiment was lifted by a new record high for the U.S. blue-chip Nasdaq index.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.4 percent at 1,627.56 by 0704 GMT.

Top riser was Swedish home appliances maker Electrolux , up 6.3 percent after reporting a smaller-than-expected fall in first-quarter earnings.

Renault rose 5.1 percent after it said first-quarter revenue rose 13.7 percent, as Europe's auto-market upturn more than made up for collapsing Russian sales and a prolonged emerging-market slump.

The FTSEurofirst is less than 2 percent away from last week's 2015 high, which was its highest since 2000.

Meanwhile the U.S. Nasdaq Composite closed at an all-time high on Thursday, surpassing its own record set just before the dotcom crash in 2000. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Lionel Laurent)