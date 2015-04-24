European shares rise on strong earnings, Greek market also firm

* FTSEurofirst 300 ends up 0.4 pct at 1,626.83 points
* Athens' ATG equity index rises 3.4 pct
* Electrolux and Renault advance after results
* German Ifo points to strong business morale
By Alistair Smout and Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, April 24 European shares rose on Friday,
boosted by encouraging corporate earnings and upbeat economic
data, while prospects for a deal over Greece's debt crisis also
lifted Athens' volatile market.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up
0.4 percent at 1,626.83 points. The index reversed most of the
previous session's losses and stood 1.7 percent below a near
15-year peak reached last week.
Germany's DAX advanced 0.7 percent, putting it
within reach of recent record highs, as data showed German
business morale was at its highest level in almost a year in
April.
There was also cautious optimism on Greece after German
Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed hope that a deal could be
reached soon to avert bankruptcy.
However, euro zone finance ministers told the leftist Greek
government it would get no more aid until it has agreed a
complete economic reform plan.
The Athens ATG equity index rose 3.4 percent,
although the ATG remains down 8 percent so far in 2015.
Excluding Greece, European stock markets have had a strong
start to the year due to new economic stimulus measures from the
European Central Bank and signs of a pick-up in trade within the
euro zone.
Both the DAX and the FTSEurofirst 300 are up around 20
percent.
"Europe has promised growth only to disappoint before. But
this time around, there isn't yet real cause for concern. In
fact in some countries - namely Italy and Spain - the economic
momentum seems to be accelerating," said Gary Paulin, co-founder
of brokerage Aviate Global.
ELECTROLUX RISES
Swedish home appliances maker Electrolux jumped
9.3 percent after reporting a smaller-than-expected fall in
first-quarter earnings.
Renault rose 3.7 percent after posting higher
first-quarter revenues as Europe's auto market upturn more than
made up for collapsing Russian sales and a prolonged emerging
market slump.
HSBC, Europe's biggest bank, gained 3 percent after
announcing a review on whether to move its headquarters from
Britain following regulatory and structural changes in the
industry.
Of the 16 percent of STOXX 600 companies to have
reported first-quarter results so far, 61 percent have beaten or
met expectations, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.
Thomson Reuters data shows first-quarter earnings are
expected to grow 2.8 percent from the first quarter of last
year.
"Lending is picking up, as is consumer confidence, all of
which points to an economic recovery in Europe," said James
Butterfill, global equity strategist at Coutts.
