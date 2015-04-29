Weak earnings weigh on European shares but Greek market rises

(Updates prices, adds detail)
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, April 29 A batch of weaker-than-expected
corporate results weighed on European shares on Wednesday,
although the Athens market outperformed on signs that Greece and
its lenders remained keen to reach a deal on Greece's debt.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index slipped 0.1
percent to 1,616.44 points. The index fell 1.5 percent on
Tuesday but remains close to its highest level in more than 14
years.
Belgian supermarket group Delhaize fell 6.1
percent, the worst performer on the FTSEurofirst, after
reporting lower-than-expected operating profits.
Norsk Hydro, one of the world's largest aluminium
producers, also fell 4.4 percent after posting operating
earnings just short of forecasts and cutting its estimate for
global primary aluminium demand growth.
Gainers included Telecom Italia, which rose 3.3
percent after Italian paper Corriere della Sera wrote that
Vivendi's chief Vincent Bollore aims to strengthen the
company's stake in Telecom Italia and to later strike an
alliance with Mediaset.
Germany's DAX was flat at 11,811.78 points, leaving
it some 5 percent below a record high of 12,390.75 points hit
earlier in April, while France's CAC fell 0.1 percent.
However, Athens' benchmark ATG equity index rose 0.7
percent.
Government officials said Greece was to present draft reform
legislation to lenders on Wednesday, in a bid to show it is
serious about acting on pledges to secure aid.
Athens needs to repay loans of about 1 billion euros ($1.1
billion) to the IMF in May. The draft bill is its latest move to
speed up negotiations in the hopes of reaching a deal with
European and IMF creditors before it runs out of cash.
"I am not overly concerned about Greece. They still seem to
be taking steps to ensure they can reach a deal with their
creditors," said Logic Investments' Harry Shann.
RALLY DUE FOR A PAUSE
The FTSEurofirst remains up by around 18 percent since the
start of 2015, as economic stimulus measures from the European
Central Bank (ECB) have pushed investors towards the better
returns available from stocks compared with bonds and cash,
whose returns have been hit by record low interest rates.
Signs that the ECB's plans to buy back government bonds in
order to boost the region's economy have also kept the region's
stock market near multi-year highs.
Lending to euro zone households and firms rose for the first
time in three years in March, ECB data showed on Wednesday,
turning the corner less than two months after the bank launched
a massive money-printing programme.
Data from Thomson Reuters StarMine has also shown that 64
percent of the companies in the pan-European STOXX 600 index
have beaten or met market forecasts with their first
quarter results.
Nevertheless, some traders said now might be a good time to
cash in on the European stock market rally.
"If corporate results are good you can continue to see
positive openings and some stocks will perform very well, but
the move yesterday suggests people are taking risk off the table
and that can continue at least this week," said Mike Reuter, a
broker at Tradition.
