European shares slide as euro's rebound hits German market

* FTSEurofirst 300 ends down 2.2 pct at 1,581.94 points
* DAX has biggest one-day drop since March 2014
* Euro bounces back on currency markets
* Delhaize falls after weaker-than-expected results
* Greece to present draft reform bill to lenders
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, April 29 European equities suffered one
of their worst days so far this year on Wednesday, pulled down
by weaker-than-expected corporate results, a euro rebound and
disappointing U.S. growth data.
Lacklustre U.S. data propelled the euro to an
eight-week high against the dollar, which in turn hurt Germany's
exporter-heavy DAX index.
The DAX, which reached a record high of 12,390.75 points
earlier this month, fell 3.2 percent to 11,432.72 points, its
worst one-day percentage drop since March 2014.
"The DAX, an export-driven index, is seeing this euro rally
feeding straight through into concerns that it will dampen the
export ability of the companies," said Lorne Baring, managing
director at B Capital Wealth Management.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which had
reached its highest point in more than 14 years earlier this
month, fell 2.2 percent to 1,581.94 points.
The FTSEurofirst was at its lowest level in around a month
and had its worst one-day fall since a 2.3 percent drop in
January, although it remains up 16 percent in 2015.
Belgian supermarket group Delhaize slid 8.3
percent, the worst performer on the FTSEurofirst, after
reporting lower-than-expected operating profits.
Norsk Hydro, one of the world's largest aluminium
producers, also fell 7.5 percent after posting operating
earnings just short of forecasts and cutting its estimate for
global primary aluminium demand growth.
Athens' benchmark ATG equity index fell 1 percent.
The ATG is down by around 3 percent since the start of 2015.
Euro zone officials sought to wring policy concessions from
Greece on Wednesday to unlock urgently needed aid, after Athens
said it would present a list of reforms to show it is serious
about implementing its promises.
The draft was not expected to include major novelties beyond
measures already discussed with EU and IMF lenders, but Athens
is hoping it will speed up slow-moving talks and permit at least
an initial deal to ease its cash crunch.
New economic stimulus measures from the European Central
Bank have helped to cushion any negative fallout from Greece.
Record-low interest rates set by the ECB, coupled with its
plans to buy back government bonds, have pushed investors
towards the better returns available from stocks compared with
bonds and cash.
Data from Thomson Reuters StarMine has also shown that 64
percent of the companies in the pan-European STOXX 600 index
have beaten or met market forecasts with their first
quarter results.
Nevertheless, some traders said now might be a good time to
cash in profits on the rally so far this year.
"If corporate results are good, you can continue to see
positive openings and some stocks will perform very well, but
the move (downwards) yesterday suggests people are taking risk
off the table and that can continue at least this week," said
Mike Reuter, a broker at Tradition.
