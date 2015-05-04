Germany's DAX share index gains, focus on data

LONDON May 4 Germany's DAX share index climbed higher on Monday, catching up with gains in the U.S. market and with investors focusing on European PMI numbers due later in the day.

At 0713 GMT, the DAX index was up 0.52 percent, but France's CAC was down 0.18 percent. Major European markets were closed on Friday for the May Day holiday. The UK market, which was open on Friday, is shut for business on Monday.

U.S. stocks rose 1.0 to 1.3 percent on Friday as investors snapped up beaten-down shares in the healthcare and technology sectors and as data gave further signs of a pick-up in the economy.

(Reporting by Atul Prakash, editing by Nigel Stephenson)