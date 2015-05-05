UBS boosts European shares but Greek shares fall on debt concerns

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.6 pct, lifted by surge in UBS
* Athens' ATG index down 3 pct as debt worries weigh
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, May 5 European shares gained on Tuesday
on the back of a rise in Swiss bank UBS, although the
Greek stock market fell due to renewed concerns over the
country's debt situation.
Greece's benchmark ATG equity index fell 3 percent,
underperforming a 0.6 percent rise in the pan-European
FTSEurofirst 300 index.
Traders cited concerns that the International Monetary Fund
(IMF) may cut a funding lifeline to Greece unless its European
partners accept more debt writedowns as weighing on the Greek
market, with Greek bond yields also rising.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and German Chancellor
Angela Merkel held a phone conversation on Monday night to
discuss talks with international creditors.
Differences over pension and labour reforms have dogged
negotiations between Tsipras's leftist government and its EU/IMF
lenders. Athens, kept afloat by a 240 billion euro ($266
billion) bailout, needs fresh funds as it is running out of
cash.
Nevertheless, many traders still said new economic stimulus
measures from the European Central Bank (ECB) were helping limit
any damage to other European stock markets caused by Greece.
"The Greeks are not playing ball particularly well, but
there's still a feeling among investors that they will somehow
muddle through and arrive at another deal," said Hantec Markets'
analyst Richard Perry.
While Athens' ATG equity index has fallen around 3 percent
since the start of 2015, the FTSEurofirst 300 has advanced
around 16 percent. The FTSEurofirst hit a 2015 peak of 1,653.85
points last month, its highest level in more than 14 years.
Record-low interest rates set by the ECB, coupled with its
plans to buy back government bonds, have pushed investors
towards the better returns available from stocks compared with
bonds and cash.
Germany's DAX, which hit a record 12,390.75 points
last month, was up 0.7 percent at 11,705.27 while France's CAC
rose 0.6 percent.
Evidence of solid corporate earnings has helped keep major
European markets afloat, and UBS rose 6 percent after posting
its highest quarterly profit in nearly five years.
"The numbers looked good across the board. The revenues were
strong and the fund management division performed well," said
Clairinvest fund manager Ion-Marc Valahu, commenting on UBS.
According to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, 62 percent of
companies in the pan-European STOXX 600 index have met
or beaten expectations with their first-quarter results.
"Assuming no external shocks materialise, euro zone earnings
should recover further, supporting valuations," said SocGen's
head of global research Patrick Legland.
($1 = 0.9018 euros)
(Additional reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by David
Holmes)