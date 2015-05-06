European shares end lower on poor U.S. data, firmer euro

* FTSEurofirst 300 index closes 0.5 pct weaker
* Bond selloff, euro rise hurt market sentiment
* Cyclical sectors among top fallers
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, May 6 European shares ended lower on
Wednesday, surrendering early gains as a rally in the euro and a
fall on Wall Street prompted investors to trim their trading
positions.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares finished
0.5 percent weaker at 1,547.72 points after rising as high as
1,562.18 earlier in the session following strong euro zone
services data and some encouraging corporate results.
"The euro is strengthening and that has taken some of the
earlier tailwinds away from the market," Gerhard Schwarz, head
of equity strategy at Baader Bank, said, noting a stronger
currency was negative for Europe's export-oriented companies.
The euro climbed to a two-month high against the dollar,
helped by business surveys pointing to a solid pick-up in euro
zone economic activity and underpinned by German 10-year Bund
yields that hit their highest this year.
The market sell-off gathered pace after U.S. stocks fell on
disappointing data, including weaker-than-expected private jobs
numbers, raising concerns about the potential for an economic
rebound from a first-quarter slump.
Europe's cyclical sectors were among the worst performers,
with real estate, automobile, construction and
material and travel and leisure falling 1.0 to
2.3 percent.
Some encouraging company results limited losses. Danish wind
turbine maker Vestas Wind, mobile phone operator
Telenor and AB InBev, the world's largest
brewer, rose 1.1 to 3.5 percent.
Despite a largely positive earnings season, in which 63
percent of STOXX Europe 600 companies to have reported
so far have met or beaten consensus forecasts, European shares
have given back some of the hefty gains accumulated since the
start of the year.
The FTSEurofirst is still up nearly 14 percent this year, in
a surge largely fuelled by the European Central Bank's
asset-purchase programme and improved euro zone data.
Among other sharp individual movers, Norwegian non-life
insurer Gjensidige fell 3.7 percent after reporting
first quarter pretax earnings below expectations.
French bank Societe Generale dropped 2.3 percent
after its results, despite posting a fivefold increase in first
quarter net income.
"We believe that a lack of progress on capital ratio and a
mixed set of results, with notable weakness from Russia...,
suggests that the stock lacks a near-term catalyst," Citi
analyst Kinner Lakhani said.
British supermarket Sainsbury's fell 3.2 percent
after posting its first annual loss in a decade, hurt by
property writedowns, deflation and an industry price war, and
warned investors not to expect trading conditions to improve any
time soon.
(Additional reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Crispian
Balmer and John Stonestreet)