UK market leads European equity rally after Conservatives' win

LONDON May 8 UK shares led a rebound in
European equity indexes on Friday after early poll results
showed Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives were set to
govern Britain for another five years.
Broader market sentiment was also supported by a return to
calm in U.S and European government bonds after a recent
selloff, with investors holding fire ahead of key U.S. jobs data
due later in the session.
At 0707 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of
pan-European shares was up 2.1 percent at 1,578.68 points, with
Britain's FTSE 100 also up by a similar amount.
British defence group Babcock gained 11.6 percent
while banking group Lloyds rose 7.5 percent.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index had previously fallen 6 percent
from a 14-1/2 year peak hit in April as a rebound in oil prices
raised the spectre of an early interest rate hike in the United
States at a time of patchy economic growth.
Investors were likely to focus on U.S. employment data due
at 1230 GMT for an indication of the state of the world's
largest economy.
