European shares pegged back by lingering concerns over Greece

LONDON May 11 European shares slipped lower on
Monday as lingering concerns over Greece's debt situation pegged
back the region's stock markets.
Shares in plane maker Airbus also fell after an
Airbus A400M military transport plane crashed outside Seville on
Saturday, killing four test crew and prompting Britain and
Germany to ground Europe's new troop and cargo carrier.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index edged down
by 0.1 percent to 1,589.10 points in early session trading, with
Airbus shares falling 3 percent to make them the worst
performers on the FTSEurofirst 300.
Greece's government remains hopeful that a meeting of euro
zone finance ministers on Monday will note progress in talks
with lenders on a cash-for-reforms deal and pave the way for an
easing of Greece's cash crunch, a government official said on
Sunday.
The Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers have ruled out
clinching a deal to unlock aid for Greece at Monday's meeting,
saying too many issues remain unresolved.
Officials have said any statement they make is unlikely to
be enough to allow the European Central Bank to raise the limit
on short-term Treasury bills that Greek banks can buy, a move
that would help avert a Greek national bankruptcy.
Some traders expected an eventual deal on Greece to be
reached, but added that most investors would refrain from buying
up new equity positions while the situation remained uncertain.
"I think a deal will be done, it's just a case of when. But
I can't imagine that too many people will want to bet too
heavily on the markets until a deal is done," said Central
Markets' trading analyst Joe Neighbour.
Among stocks gaining ground, shares in Belgian supermarket
chain Delhize and Dutch retailer Ahold
surged 12.6 percent and 8 percent respectively after Belgian
newspapers reported that the two companies had begun talks on a
possible merger.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)