European shares fall as bond market sell-off rattles investors

* Pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index down 1.6 pct
* Global bond sell-off puts pressure on the market
* Numericable-SFR up after raising profitability target
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, May 12 European shares fell sharply in
morning trading on Tuesday as a sell-off in global bond markets
led investors to trim their risk exposure.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down
1.6 percent at 1,570.88 points by 0836 GMT and Germany's DAX
fell 1.8 percent, with investors trimming their trading
equity positions following a sharp rise in bond yields.
"It's a matter of concern for the market," Ian Richards,
global head of equities strategy at Exane BNP Paribas, said.
"When any particular asset class goes through periods of
extreme volatility in a short space of time, people feel the
pressure to take their risk exposure lower. Of course, there is
an overlap from what may be a bond market event into the equity
space."
German Bund yields rose as a global sell-off in bond markets
resumed. The sell-off has puzzled investors and analysts since
the end of April. Traders have blamed it on a rise in inflation
expectations, higher oil prices, and restricted liquidity, but
the full picture is far from clear.
"Should the weakness in bonds and emerging market currencies
continue to intensify in the days ahead, it will be just a
matter of time till major stock markets around the world will
come under additional pressure also," said Markus Huber, senior
analyst at Peregrine & Black.
Greece's ATG index, up 0.7 percent, outperformed the
wider European stock market. Greece calmed fears of a default on
Monday by making a 750 million euro payment to the International
Monetary Fund a day early, although Finance Minister Yanis
Varoufakis said the liquidity situation was "terribly urgent".
The market also came under pressure following an 8 percent
fall in easyJet after the British low cost airline
warned it would take a hit from air traffic strikes in April.
Among other sharp movers, French telecom group
Numericable-SFR gained 5.8 percent, after raising its
medium-term profitability target and promised more cost savings
than originally planned from its merger.
Numericable bought mobile operator SFR from Vivendi
last November. Aggressive cost-cutting efforts by SFR's new
owner and its parent company, Altice, paid off in
higher operating profit. Altice shares rose 7.8 percent.
German industrial group ThyssenKrupp rose 3.9
percent after saying it expects to achieve efficiency gains of
more than 2.5 billion euros ($2.8 billion) by September 2015.
(Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)